The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $56.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

