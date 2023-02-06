The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,892,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $97.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.