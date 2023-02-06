The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,381,000 after acquiring an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 224,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,571,000 after purchasing an additional 641,299 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,547,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $121,847.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,451.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $972,715.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 885,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $121,847.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 813,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,451.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,107 shares of company stock worth $4,890,855. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

