The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in California Resources by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in California Resources by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 576,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after buying an additional 576,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 452,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.00 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 43.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.