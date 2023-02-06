The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 101,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth $204,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,343 shares of company stock worth $57,978,462. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRI opened at $159.62 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

