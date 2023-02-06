The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 351 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 12.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $62.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

