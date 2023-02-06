The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 357 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 43,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $621,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

