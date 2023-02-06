The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,190 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $197,426,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,461.00.

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of Shell stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $209.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.