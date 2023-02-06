The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 837 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,913 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 412.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,106 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 161,885 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,469 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $2,482,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $2,764,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BTU stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,349,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock worth $66,114,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

