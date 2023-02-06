The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $16,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 273,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11,895.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 269,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 267,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Citigroup cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

About Simply Good Foods

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.