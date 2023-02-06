The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 62.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 336.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 496,322 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

