Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,469 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Tilray by 3.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray by 35.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,002 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tilray by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 41.5% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.