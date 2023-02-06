Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tilray were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tilray by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Tilray Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

