Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,621.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,146,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan International Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TWI stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.17. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.30 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.