Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 94.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Up 2.0 %

Trinseo stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.