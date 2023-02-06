Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 6,969.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vaxart by 34.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 836,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 214,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Vaxart Trading Down 1.8 %

VXRT stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxart

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology (VAAST) oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

