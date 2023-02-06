VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

NYSE:VICI opened at $34.51 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

