Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,300 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 343,461 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 42.5% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 298,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 84,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $52.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

