Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,243 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

