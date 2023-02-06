Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189,541 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $30.80 on Monday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $672.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

