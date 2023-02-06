Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $167.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $173.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,242.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,242.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading

