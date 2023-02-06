Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $740,069. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEN. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

