Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $66.48 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,286 shares of company stock worth $25,892,635. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

