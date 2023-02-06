Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ChampionX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,661 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

