Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 35,022 Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

Learn CW Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Learn CW Investment stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Learn CW Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Learn CW Investment Company Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.