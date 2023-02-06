Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DSX opened at $4.17 on Monday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $359.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 47.51% and a return on equity of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

