Virtu Financial LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in African Gold Acquisition were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGAC opened at $10.15 on Monday. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

African Gold Acquisition Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

