Virtu Financial LLC Invests $355,000 in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globalink Investment Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLLI opened at $10.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.27.
About Globalink Investment
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalink Investment (GLLI)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.