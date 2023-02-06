Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $167.79 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

