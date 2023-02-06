Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,176,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 217,712 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,135,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 160,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,037,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.1 %

Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Energy Recovery

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERII. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.