W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $675.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $685.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $576.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

