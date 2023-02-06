Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $145.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

