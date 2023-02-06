WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

