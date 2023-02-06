Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $68.46 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

