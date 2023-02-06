Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 29,773 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,865.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.