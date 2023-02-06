Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,640 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vale by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

