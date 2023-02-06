Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

CP opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.