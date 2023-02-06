Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PRA Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

