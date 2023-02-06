Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,668.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBK stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

