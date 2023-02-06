Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 823,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,010,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Ingevity stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.