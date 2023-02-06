Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 89,701 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,851 shares of company stock worth $332,781. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.4 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.