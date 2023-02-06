Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Graham by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 0.1 %

Graham stock opened at $670.20 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $618.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Graham

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

