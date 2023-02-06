Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

