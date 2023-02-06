Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of VIVO opened at $33.97 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.