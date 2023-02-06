Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 2.2 %

MD stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $489.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.