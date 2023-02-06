Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,084.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.18. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

