Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $52.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.37.

Terex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

