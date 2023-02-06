Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

