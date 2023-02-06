Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KD stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

