Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 133.1% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

KAR opened at $15.30 on Monday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

