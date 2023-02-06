Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 133.1% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
KAR Auction Services Stock Down 1.0 %
KAR opened at $15.30 on Monday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.